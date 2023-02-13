Portsmouth City Council is continuing to support residents who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, and has adapted its online cost of living hub to suit people in a number of different housing situations.

The hub offers support to people living in a privately rented home, housing association tenants, council tenants and home owners, as well as offering help to those who are concerned about losing their home or paying their council tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are worried about paying your council tax, it is possible to spread the payments over 12 months rather than 10 months in order to make it slightly cheaper and easier to manage.

Portsmouth City Council's cost of living hub can help residents who are running into financial difficulties

If your circumstances result in you falling behind on your council tax payments, you must get in contact with the council as soon as possible to explain your situation and they should be able to help you with your finances.

For those in rented accommodation, if you are worried about the rising costs of renting your home, there is help available on the hub and if you are struggling to make ends meet, you can receive help from Advice Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Darren Sanders, the council's cabinet member for housing and preventing homelessness, said: ‘In the current crisis, housing costs can of course be one of the biggest concerns that people have. We want to make sure they get the best advice and support they can, if they're worried about paying the rent or in another kind of difficulty.

SEE ALSO: Easter: Things to do in Fareham and Gosport during the Easter holidays

Portsmouth City Council has launched a campaign to make sure residents can get help during the cost-of-living crisis

‘Our cost of living hub brings together information that could help if you're worried about rising household costs. You’ll find advice on benefits, ways to reduce energy bills and what to do if you're falling behind with your rent or mortgage.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are a Portsmouth City Council tenant, it is advised to get in touch with your local housing office for advice on any issues related to your tenancy, money, debt, benefits and support to find work or training.

For residents who are with a housing association, they should get in touch with their housing company directly and explain and issues that they are facing and home owners could be entitled to Support for Mortgage Interest from Universal Credit.

Advice Portsmouth also offers free, confidential and impartial advice and Citizens Advice can also be accessed online, and they offer advice on financial situations that need resolving. You can also contact the Housing Needs Advice & Support by calling 023 9283 4989 or go into the Civic Offices in Guildhall Square for a face to face chat.