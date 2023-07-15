Fareham couple Michelle and Mike Munns, who run Mimi Makes, are the new tenants at West Walk, Hundred Acre Wood at the Forest of Bere in Wickham after winning the tender pitch from Forestry England. The couple officially started at the popular spot on Wednesday.

READ NOW: Escooter crash

It comes a year after Seahorse Coffee Bar ditched being at the site after only a few weeks having replaced popular long-standing couple Bolly Saffova-Said and her husband Zed, who had been at the location for seven years. The Forestry Commission was branded ‘disgusting’ by campaigners after announcing Seahorse Coffee Bar as the pitch winners that saw Bolly and Zed leave on April 24 last year.

Michelle and Mike Munns of Mimi Makes from Fareham, have now taken over the pitch at West Walk, Wickham. Picture: Sarah Standing (130723-6444)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Forestry Commission stood firm on its decision to exile Bolly and Zed as supporters racked up a petition of 1,500 supporters calling for them to stay. The government agency announced it was ‘very excited’ to be welcoming the new business, Seahorse Coffee Bar, to the site in May.

After waiting for emotions to calm down amid clashes from rival supporters, owner of Portchester-based Seahorse, Sam White, finally pitched up at the end of May. But by July 4 Seahorse’s ill-fated reign at West Walk was over. The popular spot has been vacant ever since – until now, as Mimi Makes looks to write a new chapter.

Michelle, 51, told The News things had “moved quickly” after only finding out they had won the tender process in June. “We’re really pleased. We’ve only been trading in our trailer since June last year when we bought a horse box and fully converted it from scratch,” she said.

“I’ve been making cakes for years but this is a new venture for us and was a dream of ours. We’ve met some really nice people so far and it’s been good to have so many comments from people welcoming us. It’s been a bit quiet but the weather has not been very good and it will take people a while to know we are here.”

Michelle and Mike Munns of Mimi Makes from Fareham, have now taken over the pitch at West Walk, Wickham. Picture: Sarah Standing (130723-6477)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if they had any concerns about taking over the spot following the controversy of last year, Michelle said: “We’ve heard stories but we don’t want to get involved. Hopefully people can draw a line under what happened and welcome us. The people we have spoken to have said they are glad we are here.”

A spokeswoman for Forestry England, part of the Forestry Commission, said earlier this month: “The catering opportunity wasn’t retendered straight away. We started looking for a new catering provider in February this year and we’re really looking forward to hosting Mimi Makes at West Walk and trying out some of their homemade brownies and delicious blondies. We didn’t re-tender the catering opportunity last year.”

Seahorse owner Sam said after leaving the site last year: “Sometimes you have to know when to cut your losses. This is business. For Zed and Bolly it was a lifestyle thing and could keep all the profit themselves.”