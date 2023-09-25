Creative CIC celebrates being awarded £10,000 in National Lottery funding
Creatful CIC is celebrating being awarded £10,000 in National Lottery funding to support its work using creativity to support mental health and overall wellness. The group, based in Waterlooville, is going to use the money to continue their Creative events for all ages and abilities in and around Portsmouth.
Creatful was founded in 2021 by Nancy Fellows after a mental health crisis highlighted the need for something different in her community. Nancy is now supported by directors Lara Kynvin, Elodi Fellows and a team of nine volunteers.
Creatful hosts weekly ‘Craft and Chat’ groups in Waterlooville, Fratton and Denmead, along with other creative workshops in and around Portsmouth. Nancy ensures there is signposting to local mental health services at all events and encourages people to be open about their well-being.
The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK, will see Creatful able to continue all their good work.
Nancy Fellows, founder of Creatful, said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to continue supporting our community during a time of financial instability. We meet many people in need every week, people tell us our groups are a lifeline to them. I am very proud of all the great work we are doing, we know we are helping people and we now know this can continue.”
Creatful are partnered with HSDC, Moneyfields Ladies FC, Denmead Community Café and are looking for more businesses to partner with as they continue to grow. Get in touch with Nancy if you’d like to get involved.
Rachel Fludder, a volunteer at Creatful said: “Such a wonderful boost to a brilliant local community of craft groups which are so welcoming and friendly. Always feel happy and inspired by the participants and especially Nancy who is always willing to listen and support everyone, Monday mornings always start my week off with an uplifting vibe.”