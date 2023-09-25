Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Creatful CIC is celebrating being awarded £10,000 in National Lottery funding to support its work using creativity to support mental health and overall wellness. The group, based in Waterlooville, is going to use the money to continue their Creative events for all ages and abilities in and around Portsmouth.

Creatful hosts weekly ‘Craft and Chat’ groups in Waterlooville, Fratton and Denmead, along with other creative workshops in and around Portsmouth. Nancy ensures there is signposting to local mental health services at all events and encourages people to be open about their well-being.

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK, will see Creatful able to continue all their good work.

Nancy Fellows, founder of Creatful, said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to continue supporting our community during a time of financial instability. We meet many people in need every week, people tell us our groups are a lifeline to them. I am very proud of all the great work we are doing, we know we are helping people and we now know this can continue.”

