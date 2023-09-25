News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Marcus Rashford involved in car crash after United win over Burnley
Family pay tribute to woman shot dead - as man faces murder charge
Baby-murdering nurse Lucy Letby to learn whether she faces retrial
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Usher set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Creative CIC celebrates being awarded £10,000 in National Lottery funding

A local community group has been awarded £10,000 in National Lottery funds to support its work.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Sep 2023, 08:24 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Creatful CIC is celebrating being awarded £10,000 in National Lottery funding to support its work using creativity to support mental health and overall wellness. The group, based in Waterlooville, is going to use the money to continue their Creative events for all ages and abilities in and around Portsmouth.

Creatful was founded in 2021 by Nancy Fellows after a mental health crisis highlighted the need for something different in her community. Nancy is now supported by directors Lara Kynvin, Elodi Fellows and a team of nine volunteers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Creatful hosts weekly ‘Craft and Chat’ groups in Waterlooville, Fratton and Denmead, along with other creative workshops in and around Portsmouth. Nancy ensures there is signposting to local mental health services at all events and encourages people to be open about their well-being.

Creative CIC celebrates receiving £10,000 of funding.Creative CIC celebrates receiving £10,000 of funding.
Creative CIC celebrates receiving £10,000 of funding.
Most Popular

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK, will see Creatful able to continue all their good work.

SEE ALSO: Temperatures due to drop in the coming days accompanied with showers

Nancy Fellows, founder of Creatful, said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to continue supporting our community during a time of financial instability. We meet many people in need every week, people tell us our groups are a lifeline to them. I am very proud of all the great work we are doing, we know we are helping people and we now know this can continue.”

Creatful are partnered with HSDC, Moneyfields Ladies FC, Denmead Community Café and are looking for more businesses to partner with as they continue to grow. Get in touch with Nancy if you’d like to get involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rachel Fludder, a volunteer at Creatful said: “Such a wonderful boost to a brilliant local community of craft groups which are so welcoming and friendly. Always feel happy and inspired by the participants and especially Nancy who is always willing to listen and support everyone, Monday mornings always start my week off with an uplifting vibe.”

You can find out more about Creatful and joining their workshops on the website. Click here for more information.

Related topics:National LotteryNational Lottery Community FundWaterloovillePortsmouth