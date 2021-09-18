Crowds heading towards the main stage for day three at the Isle of Wight Festival. Picture: Eleanor Davies

Thousands of people have flocked to the Isle of Wight Festival this weekend, following a hiatus last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Headline acts include Sir Tom Jones, James Arthur and Duran Duran, among others.

After Sir Tom and Liam Gallagher concluded festivities last night, the main stage area was awash with discarded cups, cans and food wrappers.

But this morning, the field is once again spotless, thanks to the hard work of festival crews.

Kelly Evans, 25 from Shropshire, praised festival staff for their swift work in clearing away the litter.

She said: ‘The cleanliness of the festival and organisation is amazing and for anyone who has never been to a festival, this is the best one to try.

‘There is nothing better than being able to get back out, enjoy yourself and just dance.

‘It’s nice to be away and have a great time without any restrictions.’

Her fiancee, Connor Harris, added: ‘We went to Parklife last weekend and the Isle of Wight is so much cleaner.

‘They’ve really been on it so far with the cleaning, especially with the toilets – it was an absolute mess last night but look great again this morning.

You can tell everyone takes a lot of pride in this festival.’

Today’s line-up will see James Arthur, Snow Patrol and David Guetta headline the main stage, with Kaiser Chiefs performing at the Big Top.

