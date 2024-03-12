Dad of girl who died in Portsmouth tower block fall does not blame anyone for tragedy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Minnie Rae-Dunn died at the age of eight after falling from Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Buckland, Portsmouth. Picture: Family/Go Fund Me

Minnie passed away aged eight after falling from Pickwick House tower block in Wingfield Street, Buckland, on August 24 last year at around 6.30pm. Emergency crews rushed to the scene but were unable to save the Ark Ayrton Primary Academy pupil.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire police released a 43-year-old woman from the investigation last month after she was previously arrested for neglect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minnie’s father Daniel Kenney previously revealed he still had questions over her death - and believed it was avoidable. Minnie, who lived with Daniel’s parents in Southsea, was staying away the evening she died. According to Daniel, Minnie fell after climbing up a sofa on the balcony while "messing about" with a friend who desperately tried to grab Minnie's hand as she fell.

Now Daniel has revealed his parents have moved away as they seek to find peace after the tragedy. The grieving dad also said he does not hold anyone to blame for what happened.

“I don't hold (anyone) responsible. I don't blame her (the woman released from the police investigation). My parents have some closure and they have left Portsmouth,” Daniel said.

“I hope they can find some peace. They deserve that. My mum and dad stepped up and if it wasn't for them Minnie would not have had the life she did. I'm not perfect. This is not about me, it's about the two people who really matter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of his daughter, Daniel previously said: “No one will ever forget Minnie, she was unique.” After her funeral, the dad had said: “Minnie was obviously loved in the community but we didn't realise how much until we saw the support. It was incredible. My brother gave an amazing speech at the service about her being unique and sassy which broke everyone.”

Minnie Rae-Dunn and her dad Daniel Kenney.

Minnie's mother, Rebecca, previously said: “My angel, I am going to miss your sassiness and the way you spoke your mind. Your big bright smile that always melted my heart will be missed so much.

“I have a hole shape in my heart that will always be there. My little angel, fly high, I love you to the moon and back. Mummy.”