Concern has been raised about the future of a closed Portsmouth pub after its owner said it would not be sharing financial information with a community group hoping to save it.

The Manor House Pub in Court Lane, Drayton, shut its doors on November 24 last year following a surprise announcement by its owner, Greene King. Its closure sparked a local campaign to save the pub, which resulted in it being designated as an asset of community value (ACV), allowing the community to bid for the pub if the owner decides to sell.

In the run-up to the first anniversary of the Manor House’s closure, Portsmouth City Councillor Spencer Garnder, who represents Drayton ward, encouraged Greene King to share financial details with ‘The Manor House Committee’ to allow them to seek investment and grants.

Cllr Gardner outside The Manor House pub in Drayton | Toby Paine

Greene King has said that it is committed to meeting their obligations as the owner of an ACV but stressed that there is no “requirement” to publish financial information with residents.

A Greene King spokesperson added: “Closing a pub is always a difficult decision and only happens after careful consideration. While we cannot confirm any details about the pub’s future at this stage, since it was put up for sale we have had a number of approaches from people interested in purchasing the property and these are currently being reviewed.”

In response, Councillor Spencer Gardner said that while there is no legal requirement for Greene King to share financial details “there is a strong moral one”.

Campaigners outside the Manor House pub, Drayton, where they objected to owners Greene King's closure of the community hub last November. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He added: “By engaging with the community in sharing the required information, there is a chance the pub could reopen with the wider benefit to the area a community-owned pub would bring.

“The tone of their response leaves me concerned about the future use of the site. If we as a community group can’t fulfil the priority aim of reopening the pub, at the very least any alternative use for the site must retain the existing building rather than being demolished for flats and should provide a community space or some other wider community benefit.

“Whatever Greene King opts to do, I would encourage them to hurry up. The pub is situated in a pleasant residential area and the empty site is at risk of becoming an eyesore and causing a blight to residents.”