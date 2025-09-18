Teenager taken to hospital after desperate search amid welfare concerns
Emergency services were involved in a desperate search for a boy amid concerns over his welfare.
Several police officers and paramedics were spotted near Sainsbury’s in Fareham after the alarm was raised over a teenager in West Street by ambulance crew.
Police found the boy following a search before he was seen being checked over by paramedics around 6pm. He was then taken to hospital.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 5pm by the ambulance service reporting concerns for the welfare of a teenage boy in West Street. Police located the boy near Sainsbury’s before he was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.”