Teenager taken to hospital after desperate search amid welfare concerns

Emergency services were involved in a desperate search for a boy amid concerns over his welfare.

West Street, Fareham

Several police officers and paramedics were spotted near Sainsbury’s in Fareham after the alarm was raised over a teenager in West Street by ambulance crew.

Police found the boy following a search before he was seen being checked over by paramedics around 6pm. He was then taken to hospital.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 5pm by the ambulance service reporting concerns for the welfare of a teenage boy in West Street. Police located the boy near Sainsbury’s before he was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.”