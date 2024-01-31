Dog has miraculous escape on busy M27 as four cars crash to avoid hitting animal
A dog had a miraculous escape after appearing on the busy M27 during rush hour traffic this morning - as four cars crashed in a desperate bid to avoid hitting the animal.
and live on Freeview channel 276
As reported, two lanes were left blocked following the incident eastbound between junctions 8 and 9 around 8.30am. Now police have revealed the crash took place after a dog was on the motorway.
A police spokesperson said: "At 8.26am this morning, we were called to reports of a collision involving four cars on the M27 Eastbound between junctions 8 and 9, after a dog was seen on the carriageway. The dog has been located and taken to a local vets. No injuries have been reported."
Police said there had been no reports the dog was hit by a car