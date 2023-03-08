Duke, who is a Cavachon, will be appear in La Bohème, the Ellen Kent opera, when it comes to the city on March 30 after the Kings Theatre put out an audition call in a bid to find its next canine star for the show. Duke is a registered therapy dog with Pets as Therapy and visits schools, hospitals and nursing homes. The precious pooch, who celebrates his sixth birthday on March 16, has been offering care and support to care homes and staff for the past five years and was assessed when he was only a one year old puppy.

SEE ALSO: Dogs go dating with launch of doggy dating service for beloved pets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Hambledon owner, Martin Clark, will also be taking to the stage with his dog and he will be sporting a costume to fit in with the rest of the cast.

Duke will be starring in La Bohème, the Ellen Kent opera, when it comes to the Portsmouth stage on March 30, 2023. Pictured: (left to right) Duke and Martin Clark Photo credit: Martin Clark

Mr Clark said said: ‘Personally, my feelings are somewhat mixed regarding our appearance on stage at the Kings Theatre. I am generally a confident person but having never appeared on a stage in front of an audience previously I am somewhat nervous, anxious and excited all wrapped up in one.

‘But Duke and I come as a team and hopefully with some rehearsal tips and guidance, our nerves will be reduced, and we can give to the audience and actors within La Bohème, an evening they will remember.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad