Dramatic photos capture aftermath of car crashing into a library in Hampshire
A CAR has crashed through the wall of a library in Hampshire.
The incident happened in Hythe yesterday morning.
Pictures shared by the firefighters capture the dramatic scene.
In the images, you can see that the vehicle has almost fully gone through the wall – with only the rear end remaining on the outside.
The photos also show that there was extensive damage to the front of the car and that there was debris scattered across Hythe Library in the aftermath.
No-one was injured in the crash, Hampshire Fire and Rescue have said.
Hardley Fire Station tweeted: ‘Bells down 11:17 to a car gone through Hythe library wall, both casualties got out the car without injuries but then were trapped in the library!
‘Crews after using the tirfor to stabilise the car, tunneled through to give IEC to the casualties then forced entry to get them out!’
You can see the images at the top of this article – and in the embedded tweet.