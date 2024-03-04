Dramatic rescue for two teenagers trapped in mud as water rises

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276

Cowes lifeboat and crew kit get a much-needed hose-down. Pic: RNLI

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) joined Cowes RNLI and other emergency crews to a land, sea and air rescue effort on Sunday evening.

An RNLI statement said: “In fast fading light the teenagers, a girl aged 15 and a boy, 16, became stuck in cloying mud at Thorness. After launching at 5.20 pm Cowes lifeboat found the youngsters immobile in very cold water up to their knees, which was slowly rising towards their waists.

“Isle of Wight firemen, Ventnor and Needles coastguards, an ambulance and – just in case it was needed – a coastguard helicopter from Lydd, Kent, also joined the operation. The girl was the first to be extracted, followed sometime later by the youth. Each was carried to the shore by stretcher and provided with very welcome blankets.”