Matt Neilson, of Drayton, is competing in the gruelling Snowdonia Trial Ultra Marathon after his dad Alan passed away. The 25-year-old’s father died after contracting a brain tumour, and now he’s fundraising for Brain Tumour Research in the hope of finding a cure.

Matt, a self-confessed amateur runner, said: ‘It took a few years of trying to find ways of coping after seeing what my dad went through before I gave running a go. It's definitely been the most beneficial thing I've done to help cope with everything.’

The runner said he was never an athletic person before 2020. ‘You have the physical side where you are getting fitter but it’s also about pushing through mental barriers,’ he added.

‘I learned to do that with Dad’s diagnosis and I put that mentality into my challenges. I enjoy getting into a meditative state and it feels amazing, I have a great sense of achievement at the end.’

Matt’s dad Alan, of Portsmouth, was a larger-than-life character known for his wicked sense of humour and intelligence. The father of three first developed muscle spasms in 2011 after suffering from debilitating migraines for years.

A CT scan can found a mass on Alan’s brain, and he was diagnosed with an inoperable glioblastoma (GBM). He was only given two years to live, but survived another four before passing away on November 26, 2015.

Alan Neilson, of Portsmouth, is a father of three children. Matt is taking on the ultra marathon in his honour..

In his honour, Matt will be taking on the ultra marathon this Sunday. The route encompasses 2,199m of climbing over 35.4 miles (57km).

He will set off from Llanberis via Maes Gwm, Wales, before descending into Nant-y-Betws, with views over Llyn Cwellyn and Beddgelert Forest. Matt will have to navigate through the forest before traversing the slopes of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon).

There will then be a 7km descent to a hero’s welcome back at the Event Village in Llanberis. Matt said: ‘I’ve got 12 hours to complete the challenge and I’m nervous if I’ll make the time but that’s all part of the excitement, and it’s how I have gone into all of my running events.

Matt Neilson training for the ultra marathon.

‘I’m doing it alongside my friend Bradley Turner, and the plan is to stick together help each other through.’

Matt followed in his father’s footsteps by joining Airbus as a teenage apprentice, while working alongside his uncle Simon Tier.

Simon also raises money for the brain cancer charity – by organising the annual Isle of Wight Randonnée event. The cycling event takes place on the first weekend of July, raising over £16,000.

It’s now Matt’s turn to support the charity. He said: ‘I always wanted to do something for Brain Tumour Research and didn’t know how to go about it. There have been so many donations to my fundraising page from people who knew my dad.

Alan Neilson with his three children.