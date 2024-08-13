Driver rushed to hospital after two-vehicle crash sees car career off Portsmouth road

A driver was rushed to hospital after their car careered off the road following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews attended the incident in Kingston Crescent, North End, just before 11am where the driver was treated before being taken to hospital.

A Hampshire fire service spokesperson said: “A crew from Southsea were called following a road traffic collision on Kingston Road shortly before 11am.

“One car had left the road, with the driver assessed at the scene and taken onto hospital by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics. Fire crews made the scene safe before returning to station at 11.19am.”

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.44am to a report of a collision between two cars in Kingston Road.”

