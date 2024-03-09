Drivers told to avoid busy motorway closed after serious crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in Wiltshire have been advised to avoid the M4 westbound near Swindon following a serious collision between junctions 15 (Plough Hill) and 16 (Spittleborough).

National Highways and emergency services remain at the scene of the incident, which occurred at around 11.50am. The westbound carriageway in this area is expected to remain closed for some time as an investigation is carried out. The M4 junction 15 westbound entry slip is also currently closed.

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol:

Leave the M4 westbound at junction15 and take the third exit onto the A419 northbound.

Follow the A419 to the roundabout with the A4259 and take the first exit onto the A4259.

Continue on the A4259 until the roundabout with the A4312 and take the first exit onto the A4312.

Proceed on the A4312 to the roundabout with the A4289 and take the third exit onto the A4289.

Follow the A4289 to the roundabout with the B4289 and take the first exit onto the B4289 west.

Continue on the B4289 to the roundabout with the B4006 and take the third exit onto the B4006 heading south west.

Proceed on the B4006 to the Mannington roundabout and take the second exit onto the A3102.

Continue on the A3102 back to the M4 J16 and take the fourth exit to rejoin the M4 westbound.