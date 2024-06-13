Eastern Road: Southern Water apologises for delays over sewer re-lining of Portsmouth road
The project to re-line the sewers along Portsmouth’s Eastern Road has been delayed with the work now scheduled to be completed by the end of the second week of July.
Phase three of the scheme began on 12 May and was expected to last around four weeks. However, Southern Water said: “Elements of the project are proving more of a technical challenge than expected.
“On complex engineering projects like this, our focus is always to complete the work right in the first instance, so that there is less need for disruption in the future – and reduce the risk of further bursts.”
Alex Saunders, Southern Water’s head of Wastewater Networks, said: “We apologise for the delay to the Eastern Road phase three project and the further disruption this may cause residents, businesses and commuters. We will continue to update our website with further information as we have it.”
