Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eastern Road is set to close for routine roadworks, Portsmouth City Council has confirmed - here is everything you need to know.

The major road has closed numerous times this year as Southern Water worked to repair faulty sewage pipes, but the latest closure is part of the highway’s regular scheduled upkeep.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: “On June 10 overnight from 10pm to 5am the road will be closed. This is for the maintenance work that takes place every two months like on motorways or other major roads. This is carried out overnight when the roads are quite and to minimise disruption.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure comes amid overnight Colas resurfacing works at Eastern Road roundabout. Last month, councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for Transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: "Eastern Road roundabout night closures will take place between Tuesday, May 28 and Tuesday, June 11, from 9pm- 6am, while Colas carry out planned resurfacing works to keep the roads smooth and safe.