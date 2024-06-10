Eastern Road: When Portsmouth route will shut for routine maintenance and when it will reopen
The major road has closed numerous times this year as Southern Water worked to repair faulty sewage pipes, but the latest closure is part of the highway’s regular scheduled upkeep.
A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: “On June 10 overnight from 10pm to 5am the road will be closed. This is for the maintenance work that takes place every two months like on motorways or other major roads. This is carried out overnight when the roads are quite and to minimise disruption.”
The closure comes amid overnight Colas resurfacing works at Eastern Road roundabout. Last month, councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for Transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: "Eastern Road roundabout night closures will take place between Tuesday, May 28 and Tuesday, June 11, from 9pm- 6am, while Colas carry out planned resurfacing works to keep the roads smooth and safe.
"This will involve a full closure of the roundabout including the slip roads, with signed diversion routes in place. This is a separate location to the ongoing Southern Water works and is being done at night to minimise any additional disruption. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause for people travelling at night. However, this is part of a planned programme of necessary works scheduled at the start of the year, that prioritises key roads for resurfacing works to ensure they remain in good condition for all road users."
