Eastern Road: Traffic delays as Portsmouth road remains closed - queues on A27
The Eastern Road remains closed today after it was meant to open on Saturday. The road has been undergoing major repairs following a series of closures due to leaks and overflows. On Saturday Southern Water announced that "unforeseen circumstances" had meant the repairs will not be finished until Monday.
The continued closure has led to delays for rush hour drivers in Portsmouth this morning. AA Traffic News said: "Queueing traffic on A27 Westbound at A2030 Eastern Road. In the construction area."
A Southern Water spokesperson said on Saturday that "the replacement of a sewer pipe collar" was the unexpected issue which made finishing the work on Saturday impossible. They also said that the road is now expected to open this evening (Monday, March 25).
The Southern Water statement said: “The re-lining work of the 300-metre-long sewer is taking longer than anticipated due to unforeseen circumstances. Our teams are working throughout the day and night this weekend, to complete the repair as quickly as possible.
"This will delay the reopening of the Eastern Road, which is now scheduled for Monday 25 March. We apologise for the disruption this will cause residents, businesses and commuters. The work, which is part of a £1 million solution, is being taken now to avoid more challenging times in the future.”
