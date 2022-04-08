Emsworth group Bridge to Unity aims to raise £10,000 for medical supplies in Ukraine with live music and raffle event

Bridge to Unity, which has been raising and delivering funds and donations for refugees since the outbreak of the war, is hosting a free live music event at The Lord Raglan pub in Emsworth on May 6.

Along with music, provided by Miss Funky Fox and Tasmin Escott, the night will also feature a raffle supported by various local businesses including The News, and chilli and nachos.

All profits will go towards medical supplies that have been requested by volunteers in Poland and Ukraine such as first-aid kits, anti-burn bandages and atraumatic scissors.

ZSR, who Bridge to Unity have been supporting, at the Poland-Ukraine border

Alexandra Kenchington, a doctor at Queen Alexandra Hospital and logistics director for Bridge to Unity, said: ‘On March 2 a maternity hospital in Ukraine was affected by a Russian airstrike, with women and children having to take cover in basements to shield themselves from danger and newborn babies receiving medical care in bunkers.

‘As well as the tragic deaths of those lost, medical facilities were destroyed, leaving the staff unable to provide the care so desperately needed by the women and children relying on them. The medical team are struggling, morale is low, and they urgently need help.

‘In response to this senseless attack, we are raising £10,000 which will enable us to deliver essential medical aid directly to the maternity hospital in Zhytomyr that will save the lives of the women and children that have been affected by these atrocities.

Poster for the Bridge to Unity Ukraine fundraiser event

‘We are actually sending a team into Ukraine itself to hand over these supplies to ensure they get to exactly where they are needed.’

As part of the fundraising event various businesses have donated prizes including a box of beer from Acorn Brewery and hair products from Cabellos in Emsworth.

Amazon vouchers are also up for grabs and Tesco in Havant has pledged to donate.

The Bridge to Unity team. From L-R: Matt Simmons, Alexandra Kenchington, Mell Clark and Becky Adamson

In addition The News is offering the chance to spend a day in the newsroom/a day shadowing a reporter as a prize.

On top of this event Bridge to Unity is continuing to raise extra funds and is preparing to separately send £5,000-worth of medical kit to Polish voluntary group Zintegrowana Sluzba Ratownicza (ZSR).

The fundraising event will be held at 7pm on May 6 at The Lord Raglan.