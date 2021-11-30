Emsworth set to light up for Christmas celebrations as town will switch on festive lights while greeting Father Christmas
CHRISTMAS is coming to Emsworth town centre with traders preparing for their first busy festive season for two years.
After last year’s run-up to Christmas was overshadowed by lockdowns in the pandemic, Emsworth folk aim to make up for lost time this year.
The town’s lights switch-on coincides with the arrival of Father Christmas on Friday, December 3.
Read More
The fun starts in St Peter’s Square at 5.15pm with carols and community singing and a chance to see the town’s famous Lobster Pot Christmas tree.
Then on Saturday, December 18, St Peter’s Square hosts a festive market incorporating the Hampshire Farmers’ Market from 10am to 1pm.
At 11am that day, there will be Carols around the Lobster Pot Tree with Village Voices, in aid of the RNLI.