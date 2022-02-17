John Millard. Picture: John Millard,

John Millard, who lives in Westbourne, near Emsworth, says around half the tales in his collection – The Cloud Forest and Other Stories – have settings that people across Portsmouth might recognise.

Several of the tales are set on the author’s regular cycle-commuting route around Langstone Harbour, while another - about troops enjoying a concert in camp before invading Normandy in 1944 – was inspired by the remnants of military buildings in Hollybank Woods, near John’s home, that were used before D-Day.

Other stories range from beaches at Prinsted, which inspired the author to pen a tale about moving a dead dog, to a re-imagining of the White Horse in Westbourne, with a black panther making an appearance.

The 60-year-old writer said: ‘Before Covid I would cycle into Portsmouth and back, putting stories together in my head.

‘Naturally, the local landscape and places you know come to mind and suggest themselves as a backdrop.

‘They say you should write what you know, and that’s true in the sense that it’s certainly a great place for your imagination to start working.

‘You never know where you’re going to end up though.’

‘One story takes place in the Costa Rican jungle, another at a séance, and another follows a couple of con-artists on the run in the home counties.”

John, a former national newspaper and magazine journalist, moved to the area more than 20 years ago to work at The News.

He is now an editor and communications officer at Portsmouth City Council.

He said: ‘I must have written millions of words over the years, but producing a book of short fiction was always my ambition. I can’t believe I’ve finally achieved it at 60.

‘Mind you, my dad, who lives in New Zealand, beat me to it by a few weeks. He’s 83.’

The Cloud Forest and Other Stories is published by WriteSideLeft, costing £8.99.

