Politicians from across the area have heaped praise on the Lionesses for the history-making win against old rivals Germany, at Wembley on Sunday.

England players celebrated into the early hours of Monday morning following Sarina Wiegman’s side’s thrilling 2-1 after extra time win - first major trophy victory for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup.

Hours later, they were once again celebrating in front of 7,000 people at London’s Trafalgar Square, with adoring fans serenading them as they paraded with the Euro 2022 trophy.

The Lionesses pictured celebrating in Trafalgar Square, London, after their Euro 2022 victory. Photo: PA

Back in Portsmouth, the legacy of the victory was not lost on sporting and city leaders.

Portsmouth FC women’s captain Danielle Rowe said: ‘I never thought this would happen during my playing career. I thought it would be when I have kids and they grow up and start playing.

‘It’s amazing. The sport was already growing in terms of participation but this will boost it ten-fold.’

England fans wave flags during a fan celebration to commemorate England's historic UEFA Women's EURO 2022 triumph in Trafalgar Square, London. Picture date: Monday August 1, 2022.

Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP, hailed the Lionesses’ victory as ‘blooming marvellous’ and added: ‘I hope that focus and funding will now be given to develop opportunities for women who want to play the game. And that sporting excellence - not how a club's men's team are fairing - will be what counts for female teams in the future.’

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, added: ‘Our Lionesses have done England proud and inspired a generation of women and girls across Portsmouth and the nation.

‘This must be the sliding doors moment for the women’s game and we cannot let this opportunity slip through our fingers.

‘We must ensure now that Sunday’s historic victory creates a lasting legacy to finally give women’s football the support and recognition it so clearly deserves.

‘That starts by boosting inclusion, changing outdated attitudes and ending the neglect women’s football has faced for far too long.’

Fareham MP Suella Braverman hailed the England squad as a ‘true inspiration’ that will ‘invigorate grassroots football’.