The Lionesses triumphed over Germany in the final after Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal sealed a 2-1 win.

Buoyant celebrations went on into the night, with the players gate crashing Sarina Wiegman’s press conference, singing ‘It’s coming home’ and dancing round the top table.

England players celebrate with the trophy following victory over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 31, 2022.

They received congratulatory messages from The Queen and others, after the Lionesses claimed the first major tournament in their history and the first for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup triumph against West Germany.

Wiegman and the players are due to attend a parade in Trafalgar Square, London, at 12.45pm – with up to 7,000 fans able to attend.

History was made after Kelly prodded past Merle Frohms in the 110th minute to restore the tournament hosts’ lead after fellow substitute Ella Toone’s wonderful lobbed opener just after the hour mark was cancelled out by Lina Magull with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

The dramatic contest was watched by a crowd of 87,192 at the national stadium – the biggest-ever attendance for any Euros game, men’s or women’s.

England's Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 31, 2022.

Manager Wiegman has now won back-to-back Euros after her 2017 success with the Netherlands.

She said in her press conference: ‘I think what we’ve done is really incredible.

‘I don’t think I’ve really realised what we’ve done, because I’ve not followed everything, but we know all of England is behind us.

‘We have had so much support from our fans and I’m so proud of the team, the players and the staff.’

Wiegman subsequently signed off her press conference with the simple statement: ‘We changed society today.’

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham insists England’s Euro 2022 success will ‘turbo charge’ the women’s game in this country.

‘The last few years have been incredible. We have invested really heavily and the Lionesses have taken their opportunity and they have produced something incredible. It’s been an amazing month and an amazing day yesterday,’ he told BBC Breakfast.

‘I think it will really turbo charge everything we have been doing in the women’s game.