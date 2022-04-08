According to The National Lottery, the unsuspecting winner bought the ticket in the New Forest area for the draw on March 25 but has not yet claimed their prize.

The winning code on March 25 was ZSCD 92906 and the ticket-holder has until September 21 to claim their prize.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said, ‘We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

A Hampshire person has yet to claim their £1m winnings from the Euromillions. Picture: Peter MacDiarmid/Getty Images.

‘We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Euromillions tickets again - the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app - or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

‘This prize is the only one left to be claimed from the special Euromillions draw so try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.’

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected]