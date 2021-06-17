Kevin Jones served in the Royal Marines before joining Cardiff Bay Police as a communities and partnerships officer.

His mammoth 187-mile ride was done in support of the Jubilee Sailing Trust, which gets people from all walks of life into the world of sailing, in a bid to boost self-confidence and give people a fresh perspective on their own potential.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Jones, right, outside HMS Victory. Picture: Jubilee Sailing Trust

Saddling up in Portsmouth, aside HMS Victory at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Kevin pedalled all the way to Britannia Quay in Cardiff, where the Jubilee Sailing Trust’s first voyage post-pandemic will set sail to Belfast at the end of June.

Kevin said: ‘It was the first day that was the hardest, especially as I managed to get slightly lost along the way.

‘This was always going to be a tough task for me however, but it’s nothing in comparison to what many individuals have been facing across the country in the last 18 months because of Covid-19.’

Kevin was joined by his friend and police colleague, Jeff Lewis, who cycled with him to the finish line on the last day.

‘When Jeff joined me to cycle the last leg of my journey, I was over the moon. It gave me the extra push I needed to get the job done,’ added Kevin.

‘The ethos of the Jubilee Sailing Trust is brilliant; it brings together mixed-ability groups to work as a team on board its tall ship – and these voyages have been instrumental with regards to personal development for many individuals over this last year – including me.

‘To start in the navy city of Portsmouth seemed apt for both me as a former Royal Marine and for the sailing charity I’m supporting.’

Kevin’s wife, Becky, also helped gather crowds towards the end of Kevin’s cycle challenge, which gave him an added boost.

To date, Kevin has raised more than £1,500 for the charity.

The trust’s chief executive, Patrick Fleming, said: ‘We are so grateful to Kevin for deciding to pedal from England to Wales in our honour.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron