Following yesterday’s Pretty Muddy events were the 3k, 5k, and 10k events which have so far helped to raise over £320,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Hampshire, said: “It’s been a fantastic day at Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids in Portsmouth and we are so grateful to everyone for all their efforts, whether they’re taking part or sponsoring a friend or loved-one.

“Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but as the people of Portsmouth have proved, all of us can support the research that will beat it.

“Our bumper weekend of events brings emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remember loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’ve raised as soon as possible. Every donation, every pound raised will make a real difference.”

Pictures by Alex Shute:

1 . Race for Life ictured - Runners in action Photos by Alex Shute | The News Photo Sales

2 . Race for Life Pictured - Team Base Camp, Portsmouth Photos by Alex Shute | The News Photo Sales

3 . Race for Life Pictured - Friends from Waterlooville Photos by Alex Shute | The News Photo Sales

4 . Race for Life Pictured - Kirsty Layton & Celeste House from Waterlooville Photos by Alex Shute | The News Photo Sales