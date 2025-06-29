50 pictures of fabulous fundraisers creating a sea of pink for Race for Life on Southsea Common

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 29th Jun 2025, 17:47 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2025, 18:49 BST

A sea of pink filled Southsea Common today (Sunday, June 29) as thousands of fundraisers took part in the popular Race for Life events.

Following yesterday’s Pretty Muddy events were the 3k, 5k, and 10k events which have so far helped to raise over £320,000 for Cancer Research UK. 

For pictures from Pretty Muddy see here and for pictures from the children's Pretty Muddy see here

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Hampshire, said: “It’s been a fantastic day at Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids in Portsmouth and we are so grateful to everyone for all their efforts, whether they’re taking part or sponsoring a friend or loved-one.

“Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but as the people of Portsmouth have proved, all of us can support the research that will beat it.

“Our bumper weekend of events brings emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remember loved ones lost to the disease.    

 “Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’ve raised as soon as possible. Every donation, every pound raised will make a real difference.”  

Pictures by Alex Shute:

ictured - Runners in action Photos by Alex Shute

1. Race for Life

ictured - Runners in action Photos by Alex Shute | The News

Pictured - Team Base Camp, Portsmouth Photos by Alex Shute

2. Race for Life

Pictured - Team Base Camp, Portsmouth Photos by Alex Shute | The News

Pictured - Friends from Waterlooville Photos by Alex Shute

3. Race for Life

Pictured - Friends from Waterlooville Photos by Alex Shute | The News

Pictured - Kirsty Layton & Celeste House from Waterlooville Photos by Alex Shute

4. Race for Life

Pictured - Kirsty Layton & Celeste House from Waterlooville Photos by Alex Shute | The News

