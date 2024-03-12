Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Torben Hayward. Pic: Sarah Standing

Buckland boy Torben Hayward received the devastating diagnosis just over a year ago of medulloblastoma, a horrific cancer of the brain which cannot be cured. Medical professionals have given the Ark Dickens Primary Academy pupil no more than a year to live.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community has been rallying in support of parents Amy and Aaron and Torben’s siblings Saxon and Aurora. A Go Fund Me was set up to support the family, covered by The News, which Elizabeth Humphries of city charity The Big Match saw. It led to the charity fundraising to help the family make memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elizabeth said: “We’ve been raising money for Torben who is on life ending care for a brain tumour. We saw his story in the paper which brought my attention to it and we were really pleased to be able to raise money to help them make memories and do happy things together before he passes away.

“The family came to our bingo night which is where we raised the money. They have three adorable children who were just so involved in everything we were doing. For them to say they had a really fabulous night made it really nice for everybody.

“All the people who came to the bingo night were so interested in what the family were going through. Obviously we all felt for them because of the circumstances but just to see the family so happy and enjoying their evening made everything worthwhile.”

Elizabeth said the amount of money raised surpassed their expectations. She added: “We initially set out to raise £200 with the hope of maybe getting £500 but 63 of my fabulous friends came along and we managed to raise £1,065 with the promise of another £50 for a painting that someone has done which I’m trying to auction off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others in need who are looking for support have been told to contact The Big Match. “At the Big Match we’re always raising money for somebody and always on the lookout to raise money for people who might need a bit of help. If anyone wants to make contact I’m sure I can help in some way," Elizabeth said.

Pictured is: (l-r) Elizabeth Humphries from The Big Match, Amy Hayward, Steph Dadd, Torben Hayward (7) and Stacey Donnelly. Steph and Stacey are from a private ambulance service who have helped Torben. Picture: Sarah Standing (070324-8521)

A fundraiser for Torben and his family has so far collected over £4,000. Close family friend Stacey Donnelly previously said: “I'm trying to raise money so that he and his beautiful family can make as many memories together as possible before his time comes and to hopefully help with costs when it does happen. The family is so lovely. He has an older sister and a younger brother who absolutely adore him too.”

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/9n9pu4-help-torben-and-his-family