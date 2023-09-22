Family pay tribute to 'much loved son' who died in a fatal collision on A27
The police were called at 12.35am on September 15 to a report that a motorcycle had been involved in a collision on the A27 westbound at Farlington.Emergency services attended but sadly the motorcyclist, 29-year-old Dion Hancock from Gosport, was pronounced dead at the scene.His family are being supported by specialist officers and they have paid tribute to him. They said: "Dion was a much loved son, brother grandson and cousin, an integral part of our family, we will miss his warmth, his humour."While we feel very lucky to have many cherished memories of the short time he was with us, we also grieve the massive loss of him and of the many more years he should have had ahead of him."Dion will forever be in our thoughts and hearts, we will always love him and never forget him."Officers investigating the circumstances of this incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything which may assist our enquiries.Did you see the motorcycle, a blue Yamaha MT-125, in the moments leading up to the incident, or did you witness the collision itself?The police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving through the area at the time and captured anything via dash cam.Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to the police is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230376169/Op Karibiner.