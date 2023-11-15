Fareham Housing announces new shared-ownership development in Park Gate ward
Fareham Housing has made the announcement that work is due to commence at its latest shared-ownership development, Ophelia Court, located in the Park Gate ward.
The new development will consist of nine, one and two-bedroom, shared ownership flats which will be constructed on the former Scout Hut site on Montefiore Drive, Sarisbury Green.
Councillor David Foot, executive member for housing at Fareham Borough Council, said: “I am delighted that this development is commencing as it will provide much needed affordable homes in the Borough. It utilises a currently unused site to provide more residents with the opportunity to step onto the housing ladder in a quality, affordable home.
"This development comes off the back of the fabulous shared-ownership scheme we opened at Capella Close in Hill Head earlier this year and I am keen to see the final properties in around a year’s time.”
To register interest in one of the properties you should join Fareham Borough Council’s ‘Affordable Home Ownership Register’ and those who express interest will be contacted via email when the homes are ready to be put on the market.
Through the Wayfarer Partnership, Fareham Housing has secured Homes England funding for the development and FE Chase & Son Ltd has been selected to undertake the construction, using designs from KSA Architects Ltd.