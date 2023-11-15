A new housing development, which will consist of shared ownership flats, has been announced for Fareham.

Fareham Housing has made the announcement that work is due to commence at its latest shared-ownership development, Ophelia Court, located in the Park Gate ward.

Councillor David Foot, executive member for housing at Fareham Borough Council, said: “I am delighted that this development is commencing as it will provide much needed affordable homes in the Borough. It utilises a currently unused site to provide more residents with the opportunity to step onto the housing ladder in a quality, affordable home.

Fareham Housing has announced a new housing development which will consist of nine new flats. Pictured: The development work has commenced.

"This development comes off the back of the fabulous shared-ownership scheme we opened at Capella Close in Hill Head earlier this year and I am keen to see the final properties in around a year’s time.”