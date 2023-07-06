Martin lost his dad, Malcolm, in 1985 after his aircraft crashed during a trial flight on Optica police aircraft. He died alongside PC Gerald Spencer who was also on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge is a 200-mile bike ride from Hampshire to Staffordshire and the pair have been training since April to get ready for the gruelling cycle.

Amy Wiltshire and her dad, Martin Wiltshire, are cycling 200 miles in four days as part of The Police Unity Tour to raise money for COPS. The charity ride is in memory of Malcolm Wiltshire, Amy's grandad, who died on duty when his aircraft crashed during a trial flight.

Amy said: ‘He was 44 when he died – I never got to meet him – my dad has always told us stories of both his parents. They both passed away when he was young but he always told myself and my sister of my grandparents and I think this is a nice way to remember him and have that connection.

‘We did three days of 50 miles a day and my partner has been really supportive too – we did a 76-mile bike ride with lots of hills to Chichester.

SEE ALSO: Circus Wonderland will be in Fareham

‘Going out and riding with my dad has been really lovely too.

Amy Wiltshire and her dad, Martin Wiltshire, are cycling 200 miles in four days as part of The Police Unity Tour to raise money for COPS. The charity ride is in memory of Malcolm Wiltshire, Amy's grandad, who died on duty when his aircraft crashed during a trial flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I think it is currently a mixture of nerves but I am also looking forward to it. I think it is going to be such an amazing thing to do as well and I think it is going to be emotional. I know it was last year.’

Martin took part in the bike ride last year and Amy watched him cross the finish line and she said that it was extremely emotional watching her dad complete the challenge.