Female cyclist suffers serious injuries after collision with car on A27 in Fareham
A female cyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision with a car on the A27 in Fareham.
Officers attended the scene on the Bridge Road roundabout, A27, at about 5.45pm on 13 February. The incident involved a blue Mazda 6 and a cyclist, a woman in her 30s from Lee-on-the-Solent, who suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police said: “The incident is currently under investigation and no arrests have been made at this stage. If you were in the area at the time and saw the collision, or have relevant dash cam footage, please get in touch with us.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44240065147.