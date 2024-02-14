Officers attended the scene on the Bridge Road roundabout, A27, at about 5.45pm on 13 February. The incident involved a blue Mazda 6 and a cyclist, a woman in her 30s from Lee-on-the-Solent, who suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

Police said: “The incident is currently under investigation and no arrests have been made at this stage. If you were in the area at the time and saw the collision, or have relevant dash cam footage, please get in touch with us.”