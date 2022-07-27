Crews from across the Isle of Wight have been deployed to Totland to battle the blaze this morning.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said crews from across the island are at the fire on Moons Hill, Freshwater.

They added: ‘Please avoid the area to allow access for our firefighters.

The scene in Isle of Wight. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue

‘Firefighters from Freshwater Fire Station, BlueWatch Newport, Cowes, Ventor, Sandown and Shanklin continue to tackle the thatch property fire near to Alum Bay.

‘Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed with lots of smoke in the area.’

The Friends of Freshwater Fire Station posted on Twitter: ‘Fire fighters from across the island are currently battling with a thatch cottage in Totland with over 40 fire fighters on and seven fire appliances in attendance.