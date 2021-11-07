Stockheath Common fireworks night on Friday, November 5, 2021. Picture by Raymond Frampton.

A huge annual display returned to Leigh Park on Friday and saw more than 5,000 people pack out Stockheath Common for the biggest show in its 25 year history.

The 18-minute show was choreographed to 90s dance music.

Chairman of the Friends of Stockheath Common, which organises the event, Craig Cockram said: ‘It went down a storm, with people dancing and singing around the field.

James and Kerri Ashley, with their children Arthur, four, Nancie, eight and Thomas, six at the Stockheath Common fireworks night on Friday, November 5, 2021. Picture by George Ashley.

‘Despite rumours going around on social media, the event went without a hitch and even Havant police posted on their Facebook page what a great event this was.

‘Our Facebook page soon started filling with amazing comments, photos and videos of the event.

‘The show really would not happen if it was not for Norse, The Heron, Tanya's Kitchen, Top Yacht Sailing and the many companies who helped, along with the public who donated on the night and throughout the year.’

Danielle and her family at Stcokheath Common fireworks 2021

Enjoying the event were James and Kerri Ashley, with their children – George, 12, Nancie, eight, Arthur, four, and Thomas, six – from Havant.

Kerri said: ‘We loved it, it was amazing. We have been a few times before as we used to live locally. I felt quite emotional watching it, the music was great.’

Raymond Frampton, from Eastleigh, was also enjoying the fun with his family.

He said: ‘It was a really great event. I have never been to the Stockheath Common fireworks before but I will definitely be back next year.’

However Craig issued a rallying cry for people to help ensure the show goes ahead next year.

He said: ‘We really need money for next year’s show as the kitty is now empty if anyone wants to donate please pay by PayPal using [email protected] or any business wanting to sponsor us please get in touch.’

Elsewhere, fireworks fun carried on into the weekend, with many events also happening on Saturday night.