M27 scheme. Pic: National Highways

Motorists have been left angered over the state of blurred lines due to the poor road surface on the busy Hampshire motorway between junctions 5 and 7.

A National Highways picture of the "dangerous" and "scary" stretch near to where a fatal road crash happened last month was shared by a reader which highlighted the confusing lanes.

When The News approached the authority, it said works were set to improve the surface. Preparatory works are already underway for the scheme which is due to finish in spring 2026.

National Highways said of the scheme: "This project will provide a low-noise surface along the M27 between junctions 5 and 7. We're also making significant draining improvements to the road and safety improvements to the central reservation. All together these measures will ensure a smoother ride for drivers, make the road quieter, improve safety and ensure the road lasts longer."

The authority said the next closure will take place between 13 to 15 March at the junction 5 westbound entry slip road. The closures will take place between 9.00pm and 6.00am the next morning.

The authority added: "We’ll aim to carry out any noisy work during the earliest part of the night and we’ll make every effort to carefully manage noise levels to minimise the impact of this work. We’re sorry for any inconvenience or disruption this may cause.

"During this time, designated diversion routes will be in place. Please join the M27 heading in the opposite direction, before exiting at the next junction, and re-joining the M27 heading in your desired direction."

National Highways added in its statement to The News: “A scheme starts this month to provide a new low-noise surface between junctions 5 and 7 of the M27, which will resolve the issue with the white lines.

“As we will need to install narrow lanes the old markings will be covered or removed and new white lines or studs will clearly mark the lanes that will be in place for the duration of the work. The concrete surface will be overlaid with 180mm of low noise black asphalt, and we will install studs as well as painting new white lines to mark the permanent lanes.

“During the scheme we will be reducing the carriageway by one lane in each direction, with a 50mph speed limit and narrow lanes in place and also be introducing a temporary speed camera.

“At the time of the M27 junction 4 to 11 motorway upgrade scheme, the concrete surface between junction 5 to 7 was fit for purpose. To avoid delaying the upgrade scheme and the introduction of the new technology and additional capacity, a decision was made to carry out the overlay scheme once the motorway project had been completed.”