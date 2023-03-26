News you can trust since 1877
First Portsmouth car boot sale in Cascades car park is called off because of the weather

The first car boot sale to be held at Cascades shopping centre car park in Portsmouth was cancelled today because of the wet weather.

By Tom Morton
Published 26th Mar 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 10:39 BST

The boot sale was due to run from 7.30am to 1pm today, as a trial for a hardstanding site before the regular summer car boot sales return next month.

However, even avoiding waterlogged ground couldn’t save today’s event.

The Cascades car park
A message from the organisers posted on Facebook read: ‘Good Morning car booters. Sadly the weather forecast has changed over night and rain is now forecast this morning, with further showers around lunchtime. We've had to make the call to cancel today's car boot at Cascades. We're really sorry but everything crossed the weather will be kind to us for next week's one on the common to kick off the season. Have a lovely Sunday.’

