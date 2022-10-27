Florence Court Care home recognises member of staff for her work
A FAREHAM care home congratulates a ‘caring’ member of staff for receiving recognition of work.
Residents at Florence Court have congratulated Sammie Brown after she was named employee of the month for her dedication to the people she works with.
She was nominated by residents and team mates who felt that she deserved recognition for the care that she provides to people that need it the most.
Sammie, Florence Court’s ‘Employee of the Month’ said: ‘I was so surprised and proud when I found out. It is a real pleasure to be working in such a wonderful home.’
She was presented with a £25 voucher as a special thank you alongside a box of chocolates and a bunch of flowers.
Jacqueline Hampton, general manager at Florence Court said: ‘I’m delighted to have such a caring and talented individual working as part of our team and I hope this Employee of the Month award goes some way towards showing how much Sammie’s hard work is valued.’