FoodCycle volunteers over the festive period

The new addition aims to tackle poverty and loneliness by offering a free weekly meal to those who need some extra support. It was launched on September 22.

FoodCycle Havant is the second branch of the volunteer-run charity organisation in the Portsmouth area and was established after the initial branch in Portsmouth was a huge hit and saw an increasing demand.

They will be open on December 22 and December 29, but they closed on December 15, and if you are someone that wants to have a meal in a warm and safe space, people are welcome to turn up, and booking is not neccessary.

FoodCycle South Regional Manager, Emily Macauley Wilcox said: ‘We are thrilled to be have opened FoodCycle Havant, our second Project in Hampshire after we reopened FoodCycle Portsmouth earlier this year. As the rising cost-of-living hits communities across the south of England, our service is more vital than ever and we look forward to providing a welcoming space and a nutritious, three-course meal to anyone in the community who needs it, no questions asked.’

One FoodCycle guest said: ‘I can't buy the food I want or need, I always have to skip grocery items because of prices. I'm a mother of two children and it's a painful feeling when I can't provide basics. Food cycle is great project, it's not only hot meal, it's also we get food bags which help with our weekly budget.’