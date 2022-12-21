FoodCycle Havant will be welcoming people over the festive period
HAVANT FoodCycle is a new addition to the community and will be welcoming people in for its first Christmas.
Havant FoodCycle has been a welcome addition to the community since it opened earlier this year, particularly as the cost-of-living crisis continues to affect people across the area.
The new addition aims to tackle poverty and loneliness by offering a free weekly meal to those who need some extra support. It was launched on September 22.
FoodCycle Havant is the second branch of the volunteer-run charity organisation in the Portsmouth area and was established after the initial branch in Portsmouth was a huge hit and saw an increasing demand.
This Christmas will be the first one that Havant will see the FoodCycle open, and the team are excited to be opening for some of the festive period to ensure that people in need can access a free hot meal.
They will be open on December 22 and December 29, but they closed on December 15, and if you are someone that wants to have a meal in a warm and safe space, people are welcome to turn up, and booking is not neccessary.
FoodCycle South Regional Manager, Emily Macauley Wilcox said: ‘We are thrilled to be have opened FoodCycle Havant, our second Project in Hampshire after we reopened FoodCycle Portsmouth earlier this year. As the rising cost-of-living hits communities across the south of England, our service is more vital than ever and we look forward to providing a welcoming space and a nutritious, three-course meal to anyone in the community who needs it, no questions asked.’
The charity revealed that 75 percent of guests often have to skip meals to make ends meet and 63 percent said they are unable to buy the food they need.
One FoodCycle guest said: ‘I can't buy the food I want or need, I always have to skip grocery items because of prices. I'm a mother of two children and it's a painful feeling when I can't provide basics. Food cycle is great project, it's not only hot meal, it's also we get food bags which help with our weekly budget.’
If you are struggling this Christmas, there is space at Havant FoodCycle.