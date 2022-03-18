Fratton hit by spate of arson with van, car, and three motorbikes burned out in one night

The van gutted by fire in Trafalgar Place, with several other vehicles target by arson in the early hours of the morning.

Police and fire crews were called to blaze that damaged three motorbikes and a car in Goldsmith Avenue, before another fire badly damaging a van in Trafalgar Place half an hour later at 3am.

The fires are being treated as arson, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

The Trafalgar Place incident saw the inside of a white Peugeot van gutted by the blaze, with nearby business owners saying it is the second time this year that a vehicle has been targeted in exactly the same spot.

Tahsin Ibraham, who runs the Fratton Carwash, said he was shocked to discover the burn-out vehicle this morning – replicating an incident a few weeks prior.

The businessman said: ‘We came down about 9am and there was a police investigation.

‘There was a camper van right there that was set on fire a couple of weeks ago.

‘The camper van was there for about 10 months.

‘And the van hasn’t moved for weeks – it’s not been moved.

‘We don’t know who owns it.

‘We’re obviously very worried about the unit.

‘It’s not a good place around here. It is very worrying.’

Two Southsea fire station crews were scrambled to the fires at 2.24am, according to to a spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

He said: ‘Two Southsea crews were mobilised at 2:24 to Goldsmith Avenue where two motorcycles were destroyed in a fire.

‘The fire, which also damaged another motorcycle and a car, was stopped using two hose reel jets.

‘Police were informed as crews left the scene at 2:35.

‘Southsea firefighters were called at 3:04 to a small van on fire in Trafalgar Place which was extinguished using one hose reel jet.

‘The van suffered 50 per cent damage and police were informed.’

Officers have been carrying our enquiries this morning in the area, according to a Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman.

She said: ‘At this stage the fires are being treated as arson.

‘Investigations are ongoing.

‘Anyone who may have information about these fires, or who saw anything suspicious in the area between 2am and 3am, can call us on 101, quoting 44220107636.’

