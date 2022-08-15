Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Purbrook Horticultural Society Annual Summer Show will return on Sunday, August 21 at Crookhorn College in Stakes Hill Road.

Doors will open at 2pm with the awarding of trophies taking place at 4pm.

Admission is £1 for adults but accompanied children are welcome to the show free of charge, and parking is also free.

Sunflower By Lynda Piddington, chair of Purbrook Horticultural Society.

Refreshments will be available, and stalls will be selling plants, bulbs, and home made products, and tombola.

Exhibits will include fruit, flowers, floral art, home baking, handicrafts, and vegetables as well as children's and novice classes.