Fruit, flowers, and handicrafts to go on display as Purbrook Horticultural Society’s Summer Show is set to make a return

SUMMER’S abundance will be celebrated at a horticultural show set to take place in Waterlooville this weekend.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Monday, 15th August 2022, 4:30 pm

The Purbrook Horticultural Society Annual Summer Show will return on Sunday, August 21 at Crookhorn College in Stakes Hill Road.

Doors will open at 2pm with the awarding of trophies taking place at 4pm.

Admission is £1 for adults but accompanied children are welcome to the show free of charge, and parking is also free.

Sunflower By Lynda Piddington, chair of Purbrook Horticultural Society.

Refreshments will be available, and stalls will be selling plants, bulbs, and home made products, and tombola.

Exhibits will include fruit, flowers, floral art, home baking, handicrafts, and vegetables as well as children's and novice classes.

Lynda Piddington, chair of Purbrook Horticultural Society, said: ‘Further information available by visiting purbrookhorticulturalsociety.org.uk or in person at the Trading Store situated on the London Road Purbrook adjacent to the allotments and open Saturday mornings 9.30 to 11.30 where you are assured a warm welcome.’

Waterlooville