Prince Charles on 01-10-2021. Picture Michael Gillen.

On Thursday (March 2), the Prince of Wales will call at the city to officially open The Arc, Winchester’s new cultural centre.

As reported His Royal Highness Prince Charles was due to visit in early February to unveil the sculpture of Licoricia of Winchester but was forced to cancel after testing positive for Covid-19.

During his visit he will open both The Arc and the statue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire County Council said the city is expected to be busier than usual and advises people to walk, cycle and travel by public transport where possible.

Or drivers could use the park and ride car parks – South, Barfield and St Catherine’s.

But if you are planning to travel into or around the city on Thursday, here is the all you will need to know:

Which streets will be closed?

On St George's Street, one lane will be closed to traffic turning right at the junction with Jewry Street. However, traffic will be able to turn left at the junction.

Jewry Street will be closed to vehicles and there shall be reduced pedestrian access.

Staple Gardens will be closed at the junction with Cross Street.

Tower Street will be closed between the junctions of Jewry Street and Tower Road. Access to and exit from Tower Street car park will still be possible from the entrance and exit on Sussex Street and Tower Street.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access for spectators wishing to view the Royal visit and people needing access to buildings and businesses along Jewry Street will be limited.

There will be no pedestrian access from Tower Street to Jewry Street.

When will closures be in place?

The closures listed will be in place on Thursday, March 3, from 8.30am to 4pm.

Traffic management measures

Barriers will be erected to close the streets to traffic, with advance warning signs in place from March 1.

A signed diversion route will be in place for the duration of the road closure, and traffic and event stewards will be operating, supported by several Police officers to ensure a safe and secure event.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron