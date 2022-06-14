Doris Bufton, 2 ,suffers with a rare life-limiting brain condition, lissencephaly, that is caused by a rare genetic deletion which has resulted in numerous physical challenges including seizures.

Doris’ mum, Alexandra Bufton, has found a therapy called ABR which could help improve the quality of life that little Doris has and even extend her life.

A fun day is being held on September 11 to help fundraise for the therapy which costs £5,000 per year and their goal is to raise £11,000 which will be enough to pay for two years worth of treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doris Bufton

Alexandra said; ‘It is hard, as much as the NHS have and do, there is not enough for children with special needs. Everything is a fight.’

The therapy will help strengthen her core, improve her respiratory system, her muscles and her co-ordination. The therapy, which is based in Sheffield, will happen three times a year and will also teach Alexandra how to do the therapy at home.

Alexandra said that the therapy will be a ‘lifelong commitment’ but that it will always be worth it if it can help improve Doris’ quality of life.

Dinky Doris’ fun day, which is going to be held at Abshot Community Centre at 1pm, has already seen a large amount of interest, with 129 Facebook responses, 51 of which state that they are attending.

Dinky Doris

Alexandra added: ‘Abshot community centre has been fantastic and have donated us their hall and bar.’

The fun day is set to have a huge range of things on the itinerary, including a DJ, dancers, a Jurassic Park jeep, an extensive raffle, cakes, an ice cream van and a bar. The popular Jiggy Wrigglers and Sensory Superstars, Gosport, will be attending the event to provide children with fun activities that they can be booked into.

The money raised will go towards the life-changing therapy Doris needs.

Doris Bufton