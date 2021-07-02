Fundraiser set up for young German fan mocked by England supporters raises £15,000

The JustGiving page was set up following England’s 2-0 win in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Tuesday night.

TV cameras in the ground captured the young Germany supporter in tears at Wembley Stadium.

It is not uncommon for broadcasts to show scenes of distraught fans during major sporting events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the young German fan was soon the victim of cruel trolling online.

The abuse was highlighted by BBC pundit Gary Lineker as well as Stan Collymore.

Following the torrent of nasty posts directed at the child on social media, Joel Hughes, a web designer from South Wales, decided to set up a fundraising page for the girl.

Fans in the crowd at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021 in London, England. Photo by Matthew Childs - Pool/Getty Images

SEE ALSO: How to watch England vs Ukraine

It has raised more than £15,900 for the girl as of July 2.

He wrote: ‘Yes, there are more people affected by this than just this little girl but hey, this is just meant to be a token of goodwill. Yes there are other potential good causes - but I've picked this.

‘I'd like to think that the parents of the little girl will spend this on a nice treat for her so that she knows that not everyone from the UK is horrible and that we care.

‘No, I don't think this will change the world. But it can do one thing for that little girl.

‘No, I don't know who the girl is (yet) but I know social media can sort that out.'

Mr Hughes has said that he will come up with a ‘cut off date’ for the campaign and if he is unable to find the girl and her family, he will donate the money to a ‘suitable’ charity.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron