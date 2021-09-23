The Rogers Jiu-Jitsu Academy

Starting at 9am on Saturday, September 25, and running all the way to 9am on Sunday, members of Rogers JiuJitsu Academy will take part in 24 hours of martial arts in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Rogers JiuJitsu Academy, which is based on the Heritage Business Park in Gosport, aims to raise money for various different causes every year, and whilst restrictions have forced them to take a hiatus, the club has previously raised almost £2,000 for Harbour Cancer, a Gosport based Cancer support charity.

Head coach of the club, Aaron Rogers along with wife and co-owner Sharleen Rogers, wanted to get back to raising money for good causes as soon as coronavirus restrictions were lifted, and they were able to do so.

The gym

This year, however, the Academy has chosen to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK which fights muscle-wasting conditions, funding pioneering research and support to those suffering with related conditions.

Sharleen said, ‘we have chosen Muscular Dystrophy UK as one of our students' children has this condition, so it is close to home’.

Aaron who has run the academy along with his wife Sharleen since 2010, has been training martial arts since the age of five and is a 3rd Dan Black Belt in Kickboxing and will be participating on the day along with his children.

Sharleen added, ‘It's really nice to see the local Brazilian JiuJitsu community come together - we have had people from local clubs pitch in to help us achieve the full 24 hours which is really kind, they've also pledged to help us again this year.’

This year’s charity roll is kicking off at 9am, the time that the club’s youth club would normally train, so for the first hour of the event, members from five years of age will be grappling and doing their bit for the fundraiser.

There is only one rule that applies on the day of the event, at least two people must be taking part in the close combat sport at all times.

The academy is grateful for the support from other local clubs, and also welcomes anyone of any age and ability to come and join in the grappling and raise money for the charity.

