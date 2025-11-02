"Truly honoured to be recognised with this heartfelt tribute" - Guildhall’s search for hero ends as Heather Small joins city Wall of Fame
Heather achieved international stardom in the 1990s as lead singer of M People, selling over 10 million albums worldwide and achieving 20 top 40 singles. With her powerful voice and dynamic stage presence, she helped the band win multiple BRIT Awards and the Mercury Music Prize for the album Elegant Slumming.
In 2000, she launched her solo career with the album Proud. Its title track became an inspirational anthem, featured at the London 2012 Olympics and England Lionesses’ Euro 2025 victory.
Adding to the already numerous accolades, The Guildhall Trust was delighted to celebrate Heather’s remarkable career through induction to its Wall of Fame, where she now sits in the company of Midge Ure, Roger Daltrey, The Osmonds, Jools Holland, 10cc’s Graham Gouldman, Genesis’ Steve Hackett and a whole host of top artists.
The CEO of The Guildhall Trust, Andy Grays, said, “We are so pleased to honour Heather, a wonderful artist with a fantastic voice who has made a significant contribution to the British music scene over a number of decades.”
Heather added: “I’m truly honoured to be recognised with this heartfelt tribute and to be inducted into the Portsmouth Guildhall Wall of Fame. Music has been an integral part of my life’s journey - a way to connect and to uplift - and to now be celebrated alongside so many legendary artists is incredibly humbling. Thank you.”
The induction took place ahead of Heather’s opening performance of Wet Wet Wet’s concert at the venue recently, an invitation that came about in serendipitous circumstances when both were performing at Rewind Festival 2024 in Dubai.
Reflecting on the opportunity to join the tour Heather said: “I was so excited to join Wet Wet Wet on their extensive tour in 2025. I’m a fan of their music, so to be able to share the stage with them has been a real pleasure, it’s one big party!”
The Wall of Fame is available to view at all Portsmouth Guildhall concerts and events.