A date has been set for the funeral of Alec Lumb, the Portsmouth fan who died at Fratton Park in January at the age of 63.

Family and friends will be attending the ceremony in Portchester Crematorium at 2.30pm on Friday, February 21 with the wake taking place at The Carisbrooke Arms in Gosport afterwards. The family have confirmed they are happy for anyone to attend the ceremony and wake that wants to pay their respects to Alec.

Alec Lumb, 63, from Gosport, died at Fratton Park on Saturday, January 18. | Sue Lamb

One thing they have asked for is for only the family to bring flowers. If people did want to make a gesture, donations to the British Heart Foundation in Alec’s memory would be much appreciated.

Alec slumped forward in his seat shortly before kick-off between Portsmouth and Middlesbrough on Saturday, January 18. The game was delayed by 35 minutes while paramedics treated Alec at the scene before moving him to an ambulance.

The sad news of his passing was then released later that evening. He is survived by his partner of 15 years, Sharon, as well as his two daughters Hannah and Rebecca, and his step-daughters Lauren and Shannan.

Pompey paid tribute to the memory of Alec Lumb on January 22. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It was a moment that struck a chord with Portsmouth fans, and the wider football community, as a fundraiser was set up for Alec’s family. While it had an initial target of £1,000 it quickly smashed that, currently sitting at £17,083.

Alec was a devoted Pompey fan, having been going since he was eight-years-old, and was a season ticket holder alongside Sharon. Fans were able to pay tribute to him with a minutes applause before the home game against Stoke on January 22.

As well as being a huge Pompey fan, Alec was a proud Navy veteran. He joined the Navy in 1982 and spent 25 years in service with most of his time being spent as a submariner, with his final post as a petty officer writer.