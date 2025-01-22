Fabulous Pompey fans pay tribute to fan Alec Lumb with round of applause at Fratton Park

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 20:09 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 20:30 BST
Pompey fans have paid tribute to fan Alec Lumb with a minute’s applause at Fratton Park this evening.

Alec’s beloved club held the applause ahead of kick-off earlier this evening (Wednesday, January 22) before their Championship fixture against Stoke City.

Fratton Park Stadium remembers Alec Lumb during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth and Stoke City at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 22 January 2025.Fratton Park Stadium remembers Alec Lumb during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth and Stoke City at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 22 January 2025.
Fratton Park Stadium remembers Alec Lumb during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth and Stoke City at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 22 January 2025. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Pompey fan died shortly after Portsmouth kicked off against Middlesbrough on Saturday, January 18 despite the efforts of the medical team who assisted him in the North Stand.

Watch the video embedded in this story to see the scene from Fratton Park when the applause took place

A fundraiser has been set up for his family which has raised more than £15,000, and the club has announced that supporters can also now add messages to an online book of condolence.

Alec and Sharon were both season ticket holders in the North Stand Alec and Sharon were both season ticket holders in the North Stand
Alec and Sharon were both season ticket holders in the North Stand | Go Fund Me/Family

A statement from the club also confirmed that fans are able to sign a book of condolence in Alec’s memory.

It said: “The club have also opened an online book of condolence for supporters to pay their respects and celebrate the life of a cherished member of the Fratton faithful.

Fratton Park Stadium remembers Alec Lumb during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth and Stoke City at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 22 January 2025.Fratton Park Stadium remembers Alec Lumb during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth and Stoke City at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 22 January 2025.
Fratton Park Stadium remembers Alec Lumb during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth and Stoke City at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 22 January 2025. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

“This will then be presented to his family and if you would like to post a message, then please click here and select ‘Add to board’ at the foot of the page. Please note that all messages are public.”

He left behind his partner of 15 years Sharon, as well as his daughters Hannah and Rebecca, and step-daughters Lauren and Shannan. He was also an elder brother to Ian and Sue.

To support the fundraiser visit www.gofundme.com/f/alec-lumb

