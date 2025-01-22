Fabulous Pompey fans pay tribute to fan Alec Lumb with round of applause at Fratton Park
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alec’s beloved club held the applause ahead of kick-off earlier this evening (Wednesday, January 22) before their Championship fixture against Stoke City.
The Pompey fan died shortly after Portsmouth kicked off against Middlesbrough on Saturday, January 18 despite the efforts of the medical team who assisted him in the North Stand.
Watch the video embedded in this story to see the scene from Fratton Park when the applause took place
A fundraiser has been set up for his family which has raised more than £15,000, and the club has announced that supporters can also now add messages to an online book of condolence.
A statement from the club also confirmed that fans are able to sign a book of condolence in Alec’s memory.
It said: “The club have also opened an online book of condolence for supporters to pay their respects and celebrate the life of a cherished member of the Fratton faithful.
“This will then be presented to his family and if you would like to post a message, then please click here and select ‘Add to board’ at the foot of the page. Please note that all messages are public.”
He left behind his partner of 15 years Sharon, as well as his daughters Hannah and Rebecca, and step-daughters Lauren and Shannan. He was also an elder brother to Ian and Sue.
To support the fundraiser visit www.gofundme.com/f/alec-lumb
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.