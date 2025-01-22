Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey owner Eric Eisner is now among the 1,000 people who have donated in memory of fan Alec Lumb - with the club chief the top contributor after chipping in £500.

Alec Lumb | Go Fund Me/Family

Alec, 63, of Gosport, died in his seat at Portsmouth’s match with Middlesbrough at Fratton Park on Saturday, January 18. A fundraiser was then set up by Charlotte Davies, 35, of Portchester, on Sunday which has surpassed all expectations.

Pompey skipper Marlon Pack and winger Josh Murphy are among those to show support after putting in £400 between them. The Go Fund Me now has raised over £14,000 to smash its initial target of £1,000.

A whopping 1,000 people have backed the fundraiser in memory of the Royal Navy veteran - including numerous Middlesbrough fans.

Pompey chief Mr Eisner is now among those after putting in £500 to the cause to make him the top donator. It was a move well received, with Pompey Fan Page writing: “Pompey owner Eric Eisner has donated to the fundraiser, along with some of the Pompey players. A lovely gesture from them. This city truly sticks together.”

Following the incredible outpouring of support Charlotte said: “Thirteen thousand pounds in two days, absolutely amazing. Just shows the real community spirit that comes with Pompey and football in general. All club rivalry aside, fans have come together to show respect to Alec and his family. They are all so grateful.”

Alec leaves behind his partner of 15 years Sharon, as well as daughters Hannah and Rebecca, and step-daughters Lauren and Shannan.

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/alec-lumb