Funeral takes place of 'loving' Gosport mum who died three weeks after cancer diagnosis

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 13:47 BST
The funeral of a “loving” Gosport mum who “lit up the room” has taken place after she died within three weeks of being diagnosed with cancer.

Emma Rogers Emma Rogers
Emma Rogers | Family/Go Fund Me

“Caring” Emma Rogers, 46, suffered a “short but aggressive battle” with stage 4 small cell carcinoma, as reported last month.

Her family paid tribute to her “remarkable courage” after she received the devastating diagnosis.

Emma’s family said: “Emma was a lovely caring person who would light up the room. She was always there for everyone. She loved to talk and was such a loving girl, she would give anything to help others.”

Family and friends said goodbye to Emma at Portchester Crematorium last week as they come to terms with the sudden devastating loss. A fundraiser has been set up to help Emma’s loved ones left behind - which has nearly hit its target of £700.

A message on Go Fund Me said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Emma Louise Rogers after a short but aggressive battle with stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

“In just three weeks from her diagnosis, Emma was tragically taken from us, leaving behind a deep void in the lives of all who knew and loved her.

“Emma was a beloved mother, sister, auntie and grandmother, known for her caring ways who was always there for her friends. Her courage in the face of such a sudden and devastating illness was truly remarkable.

“In this difficult time, we are reaching out for support to help cover funeral expenses, memorial services, and other associated costs.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will be deeply appreciated as we honor her memory and give her the farewell she truly deserves.”

The post added: “Your generosity means the world to us, and we are forever grateful for your love and support. Thank you for your kindness and support during this heartbreaking time.”

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/hn69s-emma-rogers

Gosport

News you can trust since 1877
