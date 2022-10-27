Games Fest is set to make a welcome return to Guildhall next year
READY, set, game: Games Fest is for 2023 is confirmed.
If you like games consoles and spending time with friends then look no further as Guildhall have confirmed that Games Fest is set to return next year.
Whether you are an amateur or serious gamer, Games Fest is bringing an array of gaming possibilities to Guildhall next February as they welcome people to two days of fun on February 4 and 5, 2023.
The festival will welcome modern, retro and retro gaming across three sessions and two floors of Guildhall, and this year the team are welcoming a brand new addition of an exclusive showcase which will feature e-sports.
Led by the St Vincent Sharks, step back and witness battle royal of the games Rocket League, Overwatch and League of Legends.
People will also be able to find out more information about the flourishing e-sports industry and the programme run at St Vincent College, Gosport.
Dice Board Game Lounge will be making a return with favourites including the much-loved Board Gaming Zone, and its extensive library of over 100 games to play as well as demonstrations of some of the newest games set to hit the market.
Games and competitions will be taking place across the gaming weekend, and there are opportunities for people participate in a number of different competitions.
There will also be a fully stocked shop at the event which will give people the opportunity to buy gaming essentials.
Travel back in time by playing some of the most iconic retro games including Pong, Pac Man, Mario, Minecraft and much more with gaming tournaments projected onto a giant screen.
The University of Portsmouth will also be bringing its Innovation Zone with an assortment of game demos created by the students and staff.
Sessions run from 11am to 4pm and 5pm to 9pm on Saturday, February 4 and 11am to 4pm on Sunday, February 5 next year with the Guildhall’s Square Kitchen café open to ticket holders for all the gamers to have access to the best snacks and treats that will power them through the rest of the gaming weekend.