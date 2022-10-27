Whether you are an amateur or serious gamer, Games Fest is bringing an array of gaming possibilities to Guildhall next February as they welcome people to two days of fun on February 4 and 5, 2023.

Led by the St Vincent Sharks, step back and witness battle royal of the games Rocket League, Overwatch and League of Legends.

People will also be able to find out more information about the flourishing e-sports industry and the programme run at St Vincent College, Gosport.

Dice Board Game Lounge will be making a return with favourites including the much-loved Board Gaming Zone, and its extensive library of over 100 games to play as well as demonstrations of some of the newest games set to hit the market.

There will also be a fully stocked shop at the event which will give people the opportunity to buy gaming essentials.

Travel back in time by playing some of the most iconic retro games including Pong, Pac Man, Mario, Minecraft and much more with gaming tournaments projected onto a giant screen.

The University of Portsmouth will also be bringing its Innovation Zone with an assortment of game demos created by the students and staff.