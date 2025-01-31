Gas works on busy Southsea junction that caused misery now cleared
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Festing Road had been closed at the junction with Albert Road and Highland Road for what “felt like months”, according to councillor Nick Dorrington, who represents Eastney & Craneswater.
Gas firm SGN had closed one lane on Festing Road and put in temporary traffic lights causing disruption and “inconvenience” to residents, commuters and businesses. However, the pain is finally over with the gasworks now gone.
It comes after city councillors called on SGN to finish its ongoing works in Southsea more quickly in December. Cllr Dorrington said people in his ward and business owners on Albert Road had contacted him about delays caused by the work.
"Local people and businesses are suffering from SGN's road works," the councillor said last month. "We all understand when essential works need to happen, but this is getting ridiculous. It feels like the gas company has closed Festing Road for months and they seem to want to stay even longer.
"It's causing traffic jams, and buses are being rerouted. This is a big inconvenience for local people. What we want is for SGN to get on with it."
At a council meeting on December 17, former council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson raised the idea of a "lane rental" scheme. This would let the council charge companies for using main roads, which could encourage them to complete work faster.
"We understand that utility companies need to fix ageing infrastructure," he said. "But years of putting shareholders' profits above investment have come back to bite them."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.