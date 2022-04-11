As part of St Mary’s Signs of Hope and Life appeal, more than 600 chocolate eggs, as well as gardening equipment, have been given to struggling households.

Charity representatives from The Roberts Centre, based in Crasswell Street, Landport, and Stop Domestic Abuse, in Havant, received the donations outside the church this morning.

The city’s lord mayor and lord mayoress, Frank Jonas and Joy Maddox, were also in attendance.

St Marys has launched a Signs of Hope and Life appeal, handing Easter eggs and gardening equipment to Portsmouth charities the Roberts Centre and Stop Domestic Abuse on Monday April 11, 2022. Pictured: Donna Burney of Roberts Centre, Father Bob White, Moyoress Mrs Joy Maddox, Lord Mayor Frank Jonas and Emily Price and Charlotte Ferguson of STOP Domestic Abuse outside St Marys church, Fratton, Portsmouth with the donated Easter eggs. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Rev Canon Bob White, vicar of St Mary’s Portsea and area dean of Portsmouth, said the kindness of people knows no bounds.

He told The News: ‘It has been a generous and gracious response to the appeal.

‘It’s another sign of that community spirit, which shows people are always willing to help those who may not be in as good of a position as they are.

Father Bob White said even though it seems like a small gesture, the Easter eggs will bring joy to struggling families. Pictured: Charlotte Ferguson of STOP Domestic Abuse, Donna Burney of Roberts centre, Father Bob White, Moyoress Mrs Joy Maddox, Lord Mayor Frank Jonas and Emily Price of STOP Domestic Abuse outside St Marys church, Fratton, Portsmouth with the donated Easter eggs. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘It’s always been a sign, during the struggles of the world, that there is always hope and new life.’

The Easter appeal has been running over the past few years.

It is organised alongside other charitable campaigns such as Comfort and Joy, which raised over £10,000 last Christmas.

Father Bob explained the aim is to bring ‘joy and hope’ to families facing hardship.

He added there has been ‘a marked increase’ in people seeking mental health and financial support across the voluntary sector, caused by the cost of living crisis and multiple Covid lockdowns.

The Rev Canon said: ‘We are all aware that after coming out of Covid to where we are now, there has been a ripple effect to struggling families, particularly with the current financial situation.

‘The Easter eggs are a token gesture in some sense, but it is a sign that people are aware of the needs of the those who receive them.’

Claire Lambon, chief executive of Stop Domestic Abuse, was thrilled with the support from the appeal.

She added: ‘It makes a considerable difference to the families we support that are struggling with domestic abuse.

‘The difference this appeal will make this Easter is significant, because children have left their home, friends, and most of their belongings.

‘Receiving an Easter egg is a reminder to children, and their families, that have have not been forgotten.

‘It also gives them a sense of normality, and that life does carry on.’

Ms Lambon explained the charity currently has 134 children living in refuge.

There has also been a 46 per cent rise in referrals for children affected by domestic abuse since January.

Ms Lambon added every small donation will make a big difference.

‘An Easter egg can make the holiday special for the child, and take some of the pressure off the parent affected by domestic abuse,’ she added. ‘It will have a lasting impact.

‘It gives those families, who feel isolated and alone, a reminder that the community is thinking of them.